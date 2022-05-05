Rounds of thunderstorms, rain bear down on St. Louis before possible record heat

ST. LOUIS — A warm front approaching the St. Louis region could produce a strong Thursday thunderstorm, followed by additional rounds of rain — leading local forecasters to warn of potentially damaging winds and some heightened risks of minor flooding.

The local forecast office of the National Weather Service said in its early Thursday outlook that “damaging winds will be the primary concern” associated with any strong or severe thunderstorms that materialize in the morning.

Most of the region is then expected to see a "lull" in precipitation in the afternoon and evening, but additional rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms may return to the area overnight and into Friday, the NWS said.

Flooding concerns remain low, the agency said, thanks to the breaks in rain that are expected and a lack of heavy, long-lasting precipitation. But some areas may still see localized ponding and flooding on small streams. And with the system adding an estimated 1 to 1.5 inches of rain to soil that’s already relatively wet, the chances of minor flooding along some rivers will increase over the next couple days, the NWS said.

The cloud cover plus off-and-on rain will help keep things “seasonally cool” Thursday and Friday, before the mercury is expected to rise dramatically. Anticipated record heat looms in the St. Louis-area forecast next week, when temperatures are expected to soar into the low 90s.

So make the most of the cool weather while you can, the NWS said.

“Those of us who enjoy the 60-degree range should savor it, as a major pattern shift will take place over the weekend," the agency wrote.

