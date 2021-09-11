Routine bridge inspections to reduce McKinley Bridge traffic to a single lane

VENICE — Traffic will be reduced temporarily to one lane on the McKinley Bridge for routine bridge inspections, the Illinois Department of Transportation said Thursday in a news release.

Weather permitting, the inspection periods will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 14-16 and again on Sept. 21-22.

Motorists should expect delays or consider other Mississippi River crossings.

On the Poplar Street Bridge, which carries Interstate 64 traffic over the river, three eastbound lanes remain closed until October.