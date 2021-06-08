Sailor who died at Pearl Harbor laid to rest in St. Louis nearly 80 years after death

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Recent technological advancements, including DNA analysis, have helped speed up the process of identifying remains, but there are still roughly 72,000 servicemen unaccounted for.

On the ship where Parker worked, the Oklahoma, more than 400 people were killed. Parker was one of 2,008 sailors and 2,403 total people who died that day at Pearl Harbor.

It's unclear how Parker was able to enlist at just 17 — a year before he was technically eligible — but Curtis speculated a family member may have signed for him.

And his commitment to service went on to inspire other generations of his family. Parker's great-nephew, Air Force Brig. Gen. Brandon Parker, attended the ceremony via videoconference from deployment overseas.

Glenn Curtis, a military officer and relative of Isaac Parker by marriage, said it was important to the family for him to finally be honored and laid to rest.

"To have this finally happen, it's a very good thing," he said.

People outside of the family came to honor Parker, too.

Corky Newgent and Sue Stutz both had fathers who fought in World War II and said they came to the cemetery to honor Parker, even though they had no connection to him.