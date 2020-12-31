Salvation Army announces seasonal openings of St. Louis area warming centers

St. Louis — The Salvation Army Midland Division is opening its warming centers, the company announced Thursday.
Centers in St. Louis and St. Louis County, as well as Illinois, will be open when the weather gets colder than 32 degrees, but more specifically when a cold advisory is issued.
The Salvation Army will operate more than15 warming centers in Missouri and Illinois. For a full list, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today