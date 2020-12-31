 Skip to main content
Salvation Army announces seasonal openings of St. Louis area warming centers
Salvation Army announces seasonal openings of St. Louis area warming centers

St. Louis — The Salvation Army Midland Division is opening its warming centers, the company announced Thursday. 

Centers in St. Louis and St. Louis County, as well as Illinois, will be open when the weather gets colder than 32 degrees, but more specifically when a cold advisory is issued. 

The Salvation Army will operate more than15 warming centers in Missouri and Illinois. For a full list, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/.

