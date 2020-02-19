Saturday traffic shifts, lane closures planned for 2 segments of I-44

Two sets of lane closures are planned Saturday for stretches of Interstate 44, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced.

From 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., two eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes of the I-44 Meramec River bridge just west of Interstate 270 will shut down for a day of pavement repairs.

That will cut in half the number of available driving lanes there on Saturday, MoDOT said.

Meanwhile, a longer-term shift will begin along the highway around Jefferson Avenue in St. Louis.

Starting at 3 p.m., workers will shut up to two eastbound I-44 lanes near Jefferson and shift them to the westbound side.

By 7 p.m., there will be only two westbound lanes and three eastbound lanes in that area. Normally there are four in each direction.

The configuration of two westbound and three eastbound lanes will remain in effect until the end of the year. That will allow MoDOT to replace both the westbound and eastbound I-44 bridges over Jefferson.

