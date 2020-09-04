Save the flagpole and the oak tree, Kirkwood officials tell bank developers

KIRKWOOD — Mayor Tim Griffin and the Kirkwood City Council are encouraging developers of a planned rebuilt Commerce Bank to save both the flagpole of a former elementary school that had been on the site and and an oak tree planted there by community volunteers.
During a public hearing Thursday on a zoning code text amendment and other legislation to allow for the bank, Jonathan Raiche, planning and development services director for the city, said that plans are for the existing Commerce Bank at 300 North Kirkwood Road to be demolished and a new Commerce Bank to be built elsewhere on the property at 350 North Kirkwood Road, at the street’s intersection with Washington Avenue.
A vote on the legislation is set for Sept. 17.
The new bank building would be on the northern third of the Commerce property, Raiche said.
Plans are for a 3,800-square-foot, one-story building — smaller than the current bank building — that would be a maximum 22 feet tall, he said, adding the development would include three ATMs near the eastern part of the site as well as up to 25 parking spaces.
There would be two driveways to the property from Washington — to allow adequate access and traffic circulation to the ATMs and the rest of the site — as well as a cross access driveway to a neighboring property to the south, he said.
While a use hasn’t been determined, plans are for another development on the southern part of the site, he said.
The Kirkwood School District’s former John Pitman Elementary School opened in 1914 at the site but was closed in the mid 1970s. A flagpole from that school remains on the property, said Councilman Wallace Ward, who had attended that school.
“When Commerce bought that lot from the school district in 1978, they preserved the school flagpole erected in 1914 — Commerce Bank has demonstrated sensitivity to community concerns, and I feel they will continue to work with us on the historic nature of this site,” he said.
Councilwoman Liz Gibbons advocated for only one driveway on Washington, saying she feared multiple driveways could be dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists. But Chris Mrozewski, representing Commerce, said two driveways would allow for less circuitous circulation on the site, especially to the ATMs.
Gibbons also said the city’s 50 Trees street tree planting program — a volunteer organization begun in 2010 to plant trees citywide, replenishing those that have been lost to drought and Dutch elm disease — had funded planting of an oak tree on the northwest corner of the property, and she asked that efforts be made to try to save it.
While Mrozewski said his landscape designers reviewed that possibility, he added they feared, with the current building placement, that the tree likely would be damaged during construction, with roots likely cut. He said the oak tree is not movable, but he promised 25 to 30 new trees would be added to the property.
“I hope you still can try to work around the oak tree — I know that, if it dies, it dies,” Gibbons said.
Councilwoman Maggie Duwe — a member of the 50 Trees group — said the oak tree is one of almost 700 that have been planted throughout the city thanks to the program, adding trees the group plants eventually become the property of Kirkwood.
“I would like us to make every effort to save that tree,” she said, also encouraging fewer parking spaces and possible installation, instead, of a pollinator garden in some of the planned spaces farther from the entrance to the new building.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!