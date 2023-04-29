Some containers of Culinaria nut mixes may have incorrect ingredient lists that omit almonds, Schnucks said in an allergy alert Saturday.

The Culinaria Cashew & Macadamia mix may contain almonds. And the Culinaria Cashew & Almond mix container may have the wrong label.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for:

Culinaria Cashew & Macadamia Mix

9 oz.

UPS 4131822428

Best by date: 2/02/25

Lot Code: 3033 A9

Culinaria Cashew & Almond Mix

9 oz.

UPS 4131822423

Best by date: 2/02/25

Lot Code: 3033 A9

Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.