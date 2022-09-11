Schnucks recalls ground beef from St. Peters store

ST. PETERS — The Schnucks store at 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive is recalling ground beef products over concerns about metal shavings in the food.

The company said it would refund or exchange fresh ground beef between 10:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday with a sell-by date of Sept. 12.

Products include:

73% ground beef.

80/20 ground beef.

93/7 fine ground beef.

80/20 chuck ground beef.

and 90/10 find ground sirloin.

As of Sunday afternoon, there had been no reported illnesses or injuries. The recall does not affect other stores, Schnucks said. People with questions should call 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.