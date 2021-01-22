 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School bus driver, two students suffer minor injuries in bus crash in Jefferson County
0 comments

School bus driver, two students suffer minor injuries in bus crash in Jefferson County

{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON COUNTY — One school bus crashed into the back of another Friday in High Ridge, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

One of the drivers and two students were treated for minor injuries. The driver who was injured is a woman. 

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. on Highway PP and Highway 30. Police say the bus driven by the woman stopped at a yellow light, and a bus being driven by a man was following too closely and hit the rear of the stopped bus. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports