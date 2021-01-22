School bus driver, two students suffer minor injuries in bus crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — One school bus crashed into the back of another Friday in High Ridge, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

One of the drivers and two students were treated for minor injuries. The driver who was injured is a woman.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. on Highway PP and Highway 30. Police say the bus driven by the woman stopped at a yellow light, and a bus being driven by a man was following too closely and hit the rear of the stopped bus.

