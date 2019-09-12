Schools in Cahokia will close Friday after a water main break in East St. Louis led to a boil order.
All after-school activities on Thursday were also canceled.
"After consultation with the water company, the concerns with clean drinking water, general hand sanitation, and food preparation will not be rectified," by Friday, according to a statement from Cahokia Unit School District #187.
Bottled water was delivered Thursday to the district's eight schools, according to district officials.
The water main break on Monsanto Avenue in East St. Louis Thursday caused a drop in water pressure and a boil water order, according to Illinois American Water.