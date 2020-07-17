Scorching hot weekend on tap for St. Louis area

Some ways to make sure your furry friends are safe are to always have water available, both on walks and in the backyard. Adjusting your schedule so that you aren’t walking your dog in the peak heat of the day is also a good idea. Check the pavement to make sure it isn’t too hot to the touch because if it burns you, it’ll burn their paws too. Venator said telltale signs of a heat stroke in your pets are excessive panting, heavy drooling, difficulty breathing, rapid heart rate, weakness or lethargy, and dark or red gums and tongue.

The last tip from Venator is to never leave your dog in a car.

“When it hits 80 degrees outside, it can be over 100 in a car in minutes,” Venator said. “Your pet can quickly become overheated or worse.”

If you are headed to a water park or pool, even with COVID-19 cautions, plenty of other people may be seeking the same relief. Julie Pohlman, director of operations at Raging Rivers Water Park, said that although they never know what kind of a crowd to expect, they are usually busy on the hottest weekends.

“High temperatures bring people to the water,” Pohlman said.