Scorching hot weekend on tap for St. Louis area

Get your portable fans and coolers ready, St. Louis. It's going to be a hot one.
Temperatures this weekend are expected to be in the high 90s, with the heat index over 100. On Sunday, temperatures are slated to reach 98 degrees, with a heat index of 110.
Mark Britt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, said it's typical for St. Louis to see at least one instance of dangerous heat each July and August.
But the worst of it will stick around only through Sunday, Britt said, before things return to a (still-hot) normal in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
This weekend, specifically, people need to be careful in the heat. Britt said the best way to stay safe is to wear light-weight clothes, avoid strenuous activities and drink lots of water. It’s also important to consider staying indoors and in air conditioning and checking on your neighbors, especially the elderly and those with preexisting conditions that make them more susceptible to heat.
“When we put out heat advisories, emergency departments tend to see an increased amount of heat-related injuries,” Britt said. “Heat tends to be the biggest cause of weather-related fatalities in the area.”
Dr. Kurt Venator, chief veterinary officer for Purina, said it’s important to make sure your animals are staying safe too. Just like for humans, overheating can be harmful to pets. He said the main thing to keep in mind is that if the heat is uncomfortable for you, it probably is for your pet as well.
Some ways to make sure your furry friends are safe are to always have water available, both on walks and in the backyard. Adjusting your schedule so that you aren’t walking your dog in the peak heat of the day is also a good idea. Check the pavement to make sure it isn’t too hot to the touch because if it burns you, it’ll burn their paws too. Venator said telltale signs of a heat stroke in your pets are excessive panting, heavy drooling, difficulty breathing, rapid heart rate, weakness or lethargy, and dark or red gums and tongue.
The last tip from Venator is to never leave your dog in a car.
“When it hits 80 degrees outside, it can be over 100 in a car in minutes,” Venator said. “Your pet can quickly become overheated or worse.”
If you are headed to a water park or pool, even with COVID-19 cautions, plenty of other people may be seeking the same relief. Julie Pohlman, director of operations at Raging Rivers Water Park, said that although they never know what kind of a crowd to expect, they are usually busy on the hottest weekends.
“High temperatures bring people to the water,” Pohlman said.
At the Grafton water park, capacity is limited to 50% because of the coronavirus pandemic, so customers may need to show up earlier in the day to get in. Pohlman said more than 30 hand sanitizing stations are spread throughout the park, and employees must wear masks when talking with customers. Guests are encouraged but not required to wear masks.
While St. Louis normally has cooling centers to allow people to escape the heat on days like this, COVID-19 restrictions have caused some to close or change locations. Erin Smith, vice president of communications at United Way, said anyone looking for information to find relief from the heat should call 2-1-1 and talk to a Navigation Specialist about open sites in their specific areas.
Bell Smith Springs
There are just too many features at Bell Smith Springs to describe. You could focus on the peaceful streams. You could focus on the sandstone cliffs overlooking the streams. You could even focus on the natural bridge, famous stone stairs or windy trails. Regardless, Bell Smith Springs is one of the premier all-around natural beauties on this list. Parking is limited, so make sure you get there early.
More info: fs.usda.gov/recarea/shawnee/recarea/?recid=13020
Location: Shawnee National Forest within Pope County near Eddyville, Ill.
Distance from St. Louis: 2 hours and 30 minutes
Johnson's Shut-Ins
You don’t get labeled one of "America's Best Swimming Holes” by Outside Magazine for no reason. Johnson's Shut-Ins has it all — wide and skinny rocks, short and tall cliffs, shallow and deep swimming holes, calm and restless water. Expect large crowds, but if they get too big, you can take a break by hiking the St. Francois Mountains around the shut-ins.
More info: mostateparks.com/park/johnsons-shut-ins-state-park
Location: 148 Taum Sauk Trail, Middle Brook, Missouri
Distance from St. Louis: 1 hour and 45 minutes
Castor River Shut-Ins
The 1.5 billion-year-old pink granite rocks (the only known ones in Missouri) at Castor Shut-Ins are so pink that they almost seem painted. Without the same fanfare of Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Castor combines similarly stunning scenery with a plethora of swimming options.
More info: nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/castor-river-shut-ins
Location: St. Francois Mountains within Madison County near Fredericktown
Distance from St. Louis: 1 hour and 45 minutes.
Bork's Falls
Dubbed the waterfall “That Will Make Your Summer Complete” by Only in Your State, Bork's Falls is the perfect little swimming nook. Located in a cave-like setting, the majestic-looking pool is surrounded by a wall of rocks with a mini waterfall running overhead. You can get pretty close to the falls by car, but in wet conditions, it can get slippery both driving and walking. Take a trip to Bork's Falls on a nice, hot St. Louis day.
More info: www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/FerneClyffe.aspx
Location: Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnston County, Illinois
Distance from St. Louis: 2 hours
Fugitive Beach
Fugitive Beach looks like it’s straight out of a movie. The beach features towering bluffs, multiple slides, a volleyball court, tiki bar, cliff jumps and bright, bright blue water — all in Rolla, Missouri. Lifeguards are on duty, but they don't cover every portion of the beach. $12 for visitors 10 years old and up, $10 for visitors under 10.
More info: fugitive-beach.com
Location: 16875 CR 5285, Rolla
Distance from St. Louis: 2 hours
Silver Mines Recreation Area
As part of Missouri’s only whitewater river, Silver Mines isn’t just for swimmers. Sure, there are plenty of calm spots throughout the St. Francois River (be careful if the water is too high), but Silver Mines is best known for its kayaking. Regardless, visitors have a variety of water-based options to choose from. $5 per vehicle.
More info: fs.usda.gov/recarea/mtnf/recarea/?recid=21840
Location: Mark Twain National Forest in Madison County near Fredericktown, Missouri.
Distance from St. Louis: 1 hours and 30 minutes
St. Francois State Park
With Big River cutting through the state park, St. Francois is full of spots to swim. It has no designated swimming areas, which means visitors can take a dip anywhere at their own risk. Visitors are also welcome to float or canoe down the river.
More info: mostateparks.com/park/st-francois-state-park
Location: 8920 US Highway 67 North, Bonne Terre, Missouri
Distance from St. Louis: 1 hour
Lon Sanders Canyon Conservation Area
Hidden in the Ozarks near Piedmont, Lon Sanders doesn’t get the same recognition as other shut-ins, but that shouldn't take away from its rippling stream, jutting granite rocks and mini-waterfall. If you’re looking for a smaller scale, less traveled shut-in, Lon Sanders Canyon is the place for you. Keep in mind that it will take a short hike to reach the shut-ins.
More info: nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/lon-sanders-canyon-ca
Location: Wayne County near Piedmont, Missouri
Distance from St. Louis: 2 hours
Carlyle Lake
As Illinois’ largest man-made lake, Carlyle has a number of beaches for people to lie in the sand and swim in the water. Get bored of the beach? Carlyle is well-known for its sailing and fishing amenities as well. $5 per vehicle.
More info: carlylelake.com
Location: 801 Lake Road, Carlyle, Illinois
Distance from St. Louis: 1 hour
Jackson Falls
Wade in the water and watch the waterfall above. Jackson Falls is as peaceful as it gets. But there's even more. As you'll see along the hike to Jackson Falls (which can be a bit confusing, so map it out beforehand), the area features nearly 250 places to rock climb, highlighted by sandstone bluffs and free standing boulders, according to the Shawnee Forest website.
More info: fs.usda.gov/recarea/shawnee/recarea/?recid=32359
Location: Shawnee National Forest within Pope County near Simpson, Illinois
Distance from St. Louis: 2 hours and 30 minutes
South Sandusky Beach at Rend Lake
With 20,633 acres of water and 19,523 acres of land, Rend Lake is perfect for social distancing. Spend the day spreading out on South Sandusky Beach and swimming in the water. Spend the night around a fire at the campfire sites in the surrounding forests. $5 per vehicle.
More info: rendlake.com
Location: 11981 Rend City Road, Benton, Illinois
Distance from St. Louis: 1 hours and 30 minutes
Lake Lincoln at Cuivre River State Park
Lake Lincoln's sandy shores give it a beachy feel, while the lake water and surrounding forests give it a naturey feel. Visitors must swim in a designated area, but there are plenty of other water-based activities to take part in as well, like renting a kayak or canoe.
More info: mostateparks.com/park/cuivre-river-state-park
Location: 678 State Route 147, Troy, Missouri
Distance from St. Louis: 1 hour
