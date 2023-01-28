Search comes up empty for mountain lion injured in Franklin County after rare appearance

Wildlife officials have called off a search for the mountain lion injured Monday night in Franklin County after colliding with a vehicle and captivating a wide audience after news spread of a predator that is rarely seen in this region.

The cat ran away from the scene of the accident after laying in the roadway for about 10 minutes, near the intersection of Highway T and Old Highway 100, just north of Villa Ridge. But in its wake, the animal’s fleeting appearance has left more questions and curiosity than answers.

It’s not clear where the cat is now or what condition it is in after the incident, about 45 miles west of downtown St. Louis. For some, it has rekindled questions about the species in Missouri and whether the cats can re-establish themselves after being hunted to statewide extinction a century ago. Monday’s incident was only the third confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in the St. Louis region since state officials started keeping track in the 1990s.

Statewide, the Missouri Department of Conservation has confirmed just over 100 mountain lion sightings since 1994. But officials say there is no evidence that the cats — which can be called mountain lions, cougars, pumas or catamounts — are anything more than occasional visitors, passing through while roaming long distances. And in Missouri, genetic evidence shows the cats are almost always males, usually with ties to the species’ established population around the Black Hills region of South Dakota.

It’s not yet known if this week’s cougar in Franklin County will match the typical story: a male wandering hundreds of miles east on a daunting quest for a mate. But details have come into focus that may offer more hopeful news for the cougar than initially feared.

For instance, state officials said photos of the scene looked more gruesome than what they found upon closer inspection. They said Friday that the puddled and trickling liquid surrounding the cat in the roadway contained plenty of urine; it wasn’t a massive bloodstain, like that seen on the animal’s nose.

“It might not have been as bad as it looked,” said Patrice Pyatt, a wildlife damage biologist for the Department of Conservation.

And rather than getting hit straight-on or run over, the mountain lion ran into a trailer that was getting pulled by a truck, Pyatt said. The driver wasn’t aware the animal had been involved in the collision until after stopping, she added.

“A lot of times when that happens, it’s a head injury (for the animal),” Pyatt said. “It will kind of stun them for a while.”

After laying in the road, the cat eventually ran west. Officials searched unsuccessfully for the cat that evening — even using a drone with thermal imaging equipment — and tried to find it by foot the following day. But they later abandoned the effort, with no signs of blood or other evidence to guide a continued search.

Pyatt said the mountain lion was an adult but that it’s not possible to know much beyond that. Determining age, for example, usually requires studying the animal’s teeth to see how worn or yellowed they are. Officials aren’t even sure they can determine the animal’s size or weight based on the photographs and videos captured by witnesses.

Still, “it looked to be pretty large in the pictures,” Pyatt said. She added that witnesses seemed to reach a unanimous, if unscientific, verdict: “It’s huge.”

Samples of the mountain lion’s blood and fur were taken from the scene. They could offer genetic clues about the cat’s heritage and region of origin, but Pyatt said it might take weeks for a lab to complete the analysis.

It’s also just a guess whether the animal is the same mountain lion seen roaming in Boone County earlier this month.

There is no modern evidence of cougars reproducing in the state, which helps support the theory that the cats are predominantly males wandering through the state. But some incidents in recent years have raised the question of whether mountain lions are again taking up residence in Missouri — or already have.

In 2016, for instance, mountain lion DNA taken from an elk carcass in Shannon County, in the Ozarks, revealed that the cat was a female — only the second one confirmed in the state in modern times. The state also has genetic evidence of the same male mountain lion popping up in the Ozarks on at least three separate occasions from 2012 to 2020.

“It is very interesting that we had multiple hits on the same animal. ... That’s an eye-opener,” said Dan Zarlenga, a spokesman for Department of Conservation. “Whether he’s just a resident or a frequent visitor, I don’t know.”