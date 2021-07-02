Search continues for missing teen swimmer in Castlewood State Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Multiple law enforcement and rescue agencies are searching for a 15- or 16-year-old teenage girl who went underwater in the Meramec River and never resurfaced at Castlewood State Park on Friday afternoon.

The teenage girl was at the site with a group of other people when she was reported missing after swimming shortly after 3 p.m., according to St. Louis County Police spokeswoman Sgt. Tracy Panus.

Mike Thiemann, a Metro West Fire Protection District division chief, said officials are treating it as a drowning, though few details were available.

The park will be closed during the search for the girl, Panus said.

"When the water is up, the entire dynamic of the water changes out there, the currents and everything. You can be the strongest swimmer and it doesn't matter," said Panus.

Heavy rainfall during the past week has caused waterways to rise, Panus said, adding to the need for swimmers to take extra precautions, such as wearing life jackets.

Metro West Fire Protection District, St. Louis County police, High Ridge Fire Protection District and other agencies were taking part in the search.