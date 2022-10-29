Search continues for paraglider who crashed into Missouri River

WASHINGTON, Mo. — When Kenny Lee Loudermilk crashed a vehicle five or six years ago, family said he was at least tempted to spend the insurance money on a new prop and motor that straps on your back.

Paragliding was his newest hobby, and he was all in. The Missouri River was one of his favorite routes, especially with fall colors.

“He’s gone over the water a lot,” said daughter Kylie, 15.

She was part of a group of more than a dozen family and friends gathered here Saturday near a boat ramp, hoping Loudermilk’s body would be found soon. He’s presumed dead since crashing into the river Wednesday evening.

Loudermilk, 35, of O’Fallon, Missouri, had taken off from a farm field in Defiance. He and a friend, flying separately, were headed to Hermann.

“They were going to follow the river,” said Lauren Twyford, Loudermilk’s girlfriend, who dropped him off and was going to pick him up at the landing point. “He was all big about the scenery and the sunset and all that.”

He and his friend lost contact somewhere in the flight, and something went wrong as Loudermilk approached Washington. Witnesses told police that they saw a paraglider hit the river, just down from the Highway 67 bridge.

Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said they got the call around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

“We are actively still searching for the individual’s body,” Thompson said Saturday. “We know he went into the water, underwater, and never resurfaced.”

Thompson said the patrol has crew searching the surface of the river and using sonar equipment.

“They are just going to have to continue to search as the days go on and hope that he comes to the surface,” he said. “With the temperature of the water, that could take a few days for that to happen.”

Many others have volunteered to help, including some of Loudermilk’s colleagues from Local 562, a plumbers and pipefitters union. It was unclear to search parties if Loudermilk's body sank near where he crashed or was carried downstream. One searcher on Saturday said the water was flowing at 6 mph.

Family said Loudermilk was flying with a backpack-mounted motor and prop, harnessed to an orange and black wing above him that resembled a rectangular parachute. They said he was wearing a black helmet and jacket, blue jeans and work boots.

They said Loudermilk had many hours of flying time in Missouri and other parts of the country, and he had known people who had fatal accidents.

“He lives on the edge, but things scare him,” said his mother, Marsha. “He’s very cautious.”

“We think he lost power,” said his father, also named Kenny. “Just a freak accident.”

“He did what he loved,” said Kevin Baker, a brother-in-law.

The family thanked everyone for their help and asked them to continue to be on the lookout. They said there would be a vigil at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the waterfront where they were gathered in Washington, at Missouri River mile marker 68.3.