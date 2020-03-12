Second coronavirus case reported in Missouri, in Springfield patient, governor announces

GREENE COUNTY — Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that there is a second presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Missouri in the southwest part of the state.

The patient is a person from Springfield in their 20s who had recently traveled to Austria. Parson called the case "travel-related." There has been no community person-to-person transmission in Missouri, the governor said at a press conference.

The patient is expected to recover and is under quarantine, said Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard.

In addition to the announcement of the second diagnosed person, the governor announced Missouri will receive nearly $13 million in federal emergency funding to support response efforts.

Authorities are still working on how to use the money effectively to protect Missourians, the governor said.

"I want to assure you that we are taking all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of Missourians," Parson said. "I want to emphasize that at the end of the day we are all responsible for our own actions. Use common sense. Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands. Stay at home if you're sick. And if you are told to self-quarantine, it is very important to follow those instructions."