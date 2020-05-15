Second Metro employee dies after contracting coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — A second Metro Transit employee has died after contracting COVID-19, the agency said Friday.

In a statement, Bi-State Development said that a total of 33 employees have tested positive. The agency declined to release any more details about the employee who died.

“The impacts of this horrific disease are devastating and today’s loss is a stark reminder of the serious threat COVID-19 poses to our families, friends, and communities,” the statement says.

Bi-State has required passengers to wear masks while riding Metro vehicles and take “all appropriate health and safety measures.” The policy went into effect Monday.

Anyone with close contact to employees who tested positive has been notified and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, the agency said. They also disinfect any areas where potential exposure occurred, the statement says.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788 President Reggie Howard said that the employee was a driver for Call-A-Ride. Howard said the union has been asking Bi-State to reduce the number of passengers in Call-A-Ride vans and erect a barrier to hep protect drivers.