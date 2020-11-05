Second school district shuts down due to coronavirus; 10 schools in St. Louis region now closed

Five schools in Macoupin County will shut down after too many staff members and students are under coronavirus quarantine, according to the superintendent of Southwestern School District in Brighton, Illinois.

Four students and one staff member at the high school tested positive for COVID-19, and at least 73 students are under quarantine. Three staff members at Brighton North Primary school also tested positive.

The district's 1,650 students will shift to distance learning until November 17, reads a letter sent to parents Wednesday from Superintendent Kyle Hacke.

The district is the second in the region to shut down after Crystal City School District in southern Jefferson County switched to virtual learning through November 17.

With 12 staff members currently quarantined because of a positive test or potential exposure, the 500-student district could not safely cover their duties, said Superintendent Matt Holdinghausen. There are also 47 students under quarantine between the district's two schools.

Simpson and Hamrick elementary schools in the Fox School District are also shut down for 10 days after more than 5% of staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand in Florissant moved to virtual learning for two weeks, mainly because of “the limited number of staff available to teach classes in-person, due to overlapping quarantine periods,” said Maria Lemakis of the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

