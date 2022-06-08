Section of I-170 to close this weekend for bridge demolition

A section of Interstate 170, which connects Highway 40 (Interstate 64) to Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County, will close this weekend for a bridge demolition.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, crews will close all lanes from St. Charles Rock Road to Page Avenue in order to demolish the Midland bridge. Lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Motorists traveling southbound on I-170 will exit at St. Charles Rock Road and travel westbound to southbound Lindbergh to eastbound Page and back to I-170.

Motorists traveling northbound I-170 will exit at Page and travel westbound to northbound Lindbergh to eastbound St. Charles Rock Road and back to I-170.

All detours will be signed.