 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Section of I-170 to close this weekend for bridge demolition

  • 0

A section of Interstate 170, which connects Highway 40 (Interstate 64) to Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County, will close this weekend for a bridge demolition.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, crews will close all lanes from St. Charles Rock Road to Page Avenue in order to demolish the Midland bridge. Lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Motorists traveling southbound on I-170 will exit at St. Charles Rock Road and travel westbound to southbound Lindbergh to eastbound Page and back to I-170.

Motorists traveling northbound I-170 will exit at Page and travel westbound to northbound Lindbergh to eastbound St. Charles Rock Road and back to I-170.

All detours will be signed.

  

Road work ahead
123rf.com
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News