Section of I-270 in north St. Louis County to close nightly through Saturday
OVERPASS

Traffic is seen being diverted as construction crews work to demolish the Washington Street/Elizabeth Avenue bridge over Interstate 270 on August 29, 2020 in Florissant. The demolition is part of MODot's larger $278 million I-270 North Project to rebuild the highway from McDonnell Boulevard to Bellefontaine Road. Photo by Michael Thomas

 Michael Thomas

FLORISSANT — Crews will close the intersection of Dunn Road and Washington Street for three weeks starting Monday, Oct. 12, in order to replace the pavement. The intersection is being rebuilt to connect to the new Washington/Elizabeth bridge over Interstate 270, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release.

New Florissant Road will serve as the primary detour route for motorists seeking to access Washington.

Separately, crews also will close for three nights eastbound lanes of I-270 at Washington/Elizabeth and reduce westbound I-270 traffic to a single lane with intermittent closures. The I-270 closings, which begin Thursday, Oct. 15, and continue through Saturday, Oct. 17, will allow workers to set beams in place to support the new Washington/Elizabeth bridge deck.

The work is part of the I-270 North Project, a $278 million project to update and replace aging pavement and bridges between James S. McDonnell Boulevard to Bellefontaine Road.

To learn more about the project and detours, go to www.i270north.org

This story was originally published Oct. 8.

