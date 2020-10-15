 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Section of I-270 in north St. Louis County to close starting Friday night
0 comments

Section of I-270 in north St. Louis County to close starting Friday night

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
OVERPASS

Traffic is seen being diverted as construction crews work to demolish the Washington Street/Elizabeth Avenue bridge over Interstate 270 on August 29, 2020 in Florissant. The demolition is part of MODot's larger $278 million I-270 North Project to rebuild the highway from McDonnell Boulevard to Bellefontaine Road. Photo by Michael Thomas

 Michael Thomas

FLORISSANT — Crews will close the eastbound lanes of Interstate 270 at Washington/Elizabeth starting Friday night and reduce westbound I-270 traffic to a single lane with intermittent closures.

The I-270 closings, which will continue Saturday night, will allow workers to set beams in place to support the new Washington/Elizabeth bridge deck.

The nightly closures, which were originally scheduled to begin Thursday, will start at 9 p.m. and continue until 6 a.m. Motorists can use Pershall Road as a detour route.

The bridgework coincides with work on the intersection of Dunn Road and Washington Street, which began Monday. The intersection, which is closed for three weeks, is being rebuilt to connect to the new Washington/Elizabeth bridge.

New Florissant Road will serve as the primary detour route for motorists seeking to access Washington. 

The work is part of the I-270 North Project, a $278 million project to update and replace aging pavement and bridges between James S. McDonnell Boulevard to Bellefontaine Road.

To learn more about the project and detours, go to www.i270north.org

This story was originally published Oct. 8.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports