Section of I-70 in Wentzville to be closed this weekend
Section of I-70 in Wentzville to be closed this weekend

WENTZVILLE — A portion of Interstate 70 is scheduled to be closed overnight both Friday and Saturday while new bridge girders are installed.

Weather permitting, I-70 will be closed between Wentzville Parkway and Highway W from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, and again from 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. The closure will allow for the installation of girders over I-70 for the new David Hoekel Parkway and I-70 interchange, the city of Wentzville said.

During the overnight construction, traffic on westbound I-70 will be rerouted onto the future interchange ramps. Eastbound traffic will exit I-70 at the Foristell/Highway T exit, and follow the detour on Veterans Memorial Parkway to Wentzville Parkway to return to eastbound I-70.

