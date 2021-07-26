Section of I-70 in Wentzville to be closed this weekend

WENTZVILLE — A portion of Interstate 70 is scheduled to be closed overnight both Friday and Saturday while new bridge girders are installed.

Weather permitting, I-70 will be closed between Wentzville Parkway and Highway W from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, and again from 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. The closure will allow for the installation of girders over I-70 for the new David Hoekel Parkway and I-70 interchange, the city of Wentzville said.