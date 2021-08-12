Section of southbound I-55/70 in Illinois will be closed for the weekend

TROY, Ill. — On the heels of last weekend's northbound closure, the Illinois Department of Transportation will shut down about five miles of southbound Interstate 55/70 for resurfacing beginning Friday night.

The closure, from Interstate 270 in Troy to Illinois Route 159 in Maryville, will allow crews to build a new asphalt surface on the section. It is part of a larger project expected to run through November that will include additional lane closures, according to state transportation officials.

Weather permitting, the section will close at 6 p.m. Friday, and reopen by 6 a.m. Monday. The northbound lanes will not be affected.

Drivers can detour around the work, but should expect delays in the area, IDOT officials said. From southbound I-55 or westbound I-70, exit onto I-270 westbound, then I-255 southbound, and proceed to southbound I-55/70.