Strong winds whipping across St. Louis have put the metropolitan area under a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service said the wind could reach 45 mph today, putting unsecured objects like your Christmas decorations or bagged leaves at risk of being blown around.
The weather service also urged drivers of high-profile vehicles to use extra caution and be aware of objects that could blow into the road.The advisory was in affect for the entire region and much of Illinois.
The forecast called for a high near 40 across the region Sunday with rain or snow showers likely after 1 p.m. But little or no accumulation was expected.
Sunday night should bring a low of about 31 degrees with blustery northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph.
The Monday outlook called for mostly cloudy early, giving way to sunshine and a high near 40. It still could be breezy, with wind gusts up to 23 mph.