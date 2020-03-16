'Seniors shopping hour' set for Fields Foods on Lafayette Avenue

A St. Louis-area grocery store is reserving its aisles for one hour for older shoppers who are at a higher risk of being sickened by the coronavirus.

Beginning Tuesday, Fields Foods at 1500 Lafayette Avenue will implement a "seniors shopping hour" between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. for shoppers who are 60 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that early information out of China, where COVID-19 first started, shows that older people are among those "at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness."

The store also is requiring all employees to wear sanitary gloves while on duty and restricting the use of reusable cups at the coffee bar, in addition to extra cleanings.

It's limiting quantities of purchases of items such as cleaning, disinfecting and products, as well as bottled water. Other stores have done the same.

Fields Foods has three locations in the St. Louis area, and its hours remain unchanged.

Schnuck Markets stores are opening at 6 a.m. and 24-hour stores close at midnight. Other stores close at 10 p.m. and the Culinaria in downtown St. Louis will close at 9 p.m. Walmart supercenter stores are limiting hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

