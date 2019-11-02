Don't forget to turn clocks back one hour before going to bed tonight and enjoy that extra hour of sleep.
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 a.m.
Fire safety officials also urge residents to check their smoke alarms as they turn back their clocks. Hit the smoke alarm test button and replace batteries if needed.
Three out of five home fire deaths occur in residences without working smoke alarms, according to the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute. Fires can spread and become life-threatening in less than three minutes. Smoke alarms give people the earliest possible warning.
Smoke alarms have new technology that can better differentiate cooking smoke from an actual fire, so they are less of a nuisance.
Officials suggest having a smoke alarm on a every floor of your home, including in and outside every sleeping area; and practice an escape plan. Sleeping with a door shut can also slow the spread of a fire and allow more time for help to arrive.