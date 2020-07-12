Seven arrested, two officers injured, as police and protesters clash outside St. Louis City Hall

After knocking down the barricades, the protesters came on to the property, police said.

Police made seven arrests on charges ranging from assault, trespassing, interfering with arrest, drug possession and parole violation, according to St. Louis police detective Ryan Percich. The individuals were still being held Sunday morning pending warrants.

Two officers were also injured, Percich said. One officer suffered a possible broken arm. Details of the other officer’s injuries were not yet known.

One protester who was arrested was sent for medical treatment after claiming to have COVID-19 and coughing on police, Percich said. Photos posted on social media by protesters show police officers not wearing face masks.

No other information was yet available on those who were arrested.