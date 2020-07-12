Seven arrested, two officers injured, as police and protesters clash outside St. Louis City Hall

Seven people were arrested and two St. Louis police officers were injured Sunday morning as police once again tried to clear protesters from camping outside St. Louis City Hall, police said.
Officers first cleared the encampment around 4 a.m. Friday from the building’s front steps and lawn, where protesters had been since Wednesday night demanding the resignation of St Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.
A much larger group of about 150 returned by that night, however. They brought signs, couches, tents an even a movie projector and basketball goal.
Sometime during the early morning hours Sunday, police again cleared protesters from the property and put up metal barricades around City Hall.
Around 7:30 a.m., however, protesters cut ties holding the barricades together and knocked them down, which was caught on film by a KMOV news crew.
KMOV reporter Caroline Hecker said on Twitter that protesters grabbed their camera and “threatened to beat us up unless we left.”
After knocking down the barricades, the protesters came on to the property, police said.
Police made seven arrests on charges ranging from assault, trespassing, interfering with arrest, drug possession and parole violation, according to St. Louis police detective Ryan Percich. The individuals were still being held Sunday morning pending warrants.
Two officers were also injured, Percich said. One officer suffered a possible broken arm. Details of the other officer’s injuries were not yet known.
One protester who was arrested was sent for medical treatment after claiming to have COVID-19 and coughing on police, Percich said. Photos posted on social media by protesters show police officers not wearing face masks.
No other information was yet available on those who were arrested.
Protesters have been demanding Krewson’s resignation since a June 26 Facebook Live video where she gave the names and addresses of those who have written her letters. Protesters say she jeopardized their safety.
Krewson’s video was deleted a few hours after it was posted, and the mayor apologized for reading the names and addresses. A petition for Krewson to resign following the video has garnered more than 61,000 signatures.
Krewson has said she will not resign.
