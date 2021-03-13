Seven-time Scripps spelling bee contender, 14, takes home first place

ST. CHARLES — Colette Giezentanner studied hard, and competed in the same spelling bee six times, before she finally took home the first-place prize on Saturday.
Giezentanner, 14, faced ten other students in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Spelling Bee. Most were in seventh and eighth grade. There was one fourth grader, and a fifth grader.
She's in eighth grade at Hixson Middle School, said did her first school spelling bee at age 6, in the first grade. After that, she was hooked.
"I've been studying ever since," she said, as she celebrated in the lobby of the Lindenwood University J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts with her mom, dad and younger brother after finishing the bee.
"It still feels like a dream," Giezentanner said. "I have not experienced this before." She worked hard studying roots, languages and patterns with a private tutor.
"It's been seven years in the making — at least," said Giezentanner's mom, Kristin Groetsch, 51.
The bee began with six boys and four girls. In the end, it was between two girls.
Sonia Kulkarni, 10, placed second. She was the second-youngest in the competition, and said she felt proud of how she did. It was her first national spelling bee, and she did not hire a tutor. She practiced a lot with her mom.
Giezentanner was the first contestant to ask the judges for "all of the information," about a word, which made the sparsely filled auditorium echo with laughter. Per COVID-19 protocol, each contestant could bring only one guest into the auditorium for moral support.
Two judges sat in front of the contestants, and two sat on the side of the stage. Both sets of judges were separated by a sheet of Plexiglass, and all wore plastic face shields and face coverings.
Beside each bee contestant's chair sat a plastic bottle of water and two bottles of hand sanitizer. They, too, wore plastic face shields, as well as face masks. When they approached the microphones, which were switched out between each contestant, they were asked to lower their masks so judges could see their mouths as they spelled words.
It was Giezentanner's dad, Lee Giezentanner, 51, who took the seat, while Groetsch and her brother Walden Giezentanner, 12, waited outside.
Giezentanner's winning word was "gressorial," or adapted for walking, such as the feet of some birds. She and Kulkarni endured 10 rounds before the competition ended just after 10:30.
Next, the precocious 14-year-old who paints, draws and takes voice lessons when she isn't learning spelling, will compete in online preliminaries, quarterfinals and semifinals.