Seven-time Scripps spelling bee contender, 14, takes home first place

ST. CHARLES — Colette Giezentanner studied hard, and competed in the same spelling bee six times, before she finally took home the first-place prize on Saturday.

Giezentanner, 14, faced ten other students in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Spelling Bee. Most were in seventh and eighth grade. There was one fourth grader, and a fifth grader.

She's in eighth grade at Hixson Middle School, said did her first school spelling bee at age 6, in the first grade. After that, she was hooked.

"I've been studying ever since," she said, as she celebrated in the lobby of the Lindenwood University J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts with her mom, dad and younger brother after finishing the bee.

"It still feels like a dream," Giezentanner said. "I have not experienced this before." She worked hard studying roots, languages and patterns with a private tutor.

"It's been seven years in the making — at least," said Giezentanner's mom, Kristin Groetsch, 51.

The bee began with six boys and four girls. In the end, it was between two girls.