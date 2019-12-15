ST. LOUIS — The first major winter storm of the season started hitting the St. Louis region around 10 a.m. Sunday, and is expected to settle in longer than usual.
"Most of our winter storms and our winter events are contained to 12 to 18 hours," Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Weldon Spring, said Sunday morning. "This one is expected to be 24 to 30, or even 36 hours."
There have already been several vehicle crashes, shutting down parts of Interstate 70 and Highway 40. And as the storm moved into the city in the afternoon cars were struggling to get up St. Louis city hills and vehicles were spinning out on Interstate 70.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was reporting multiple crashes in the areas of O'Fallon and Lake Saint Louis.
"It's going to be a busy one," said Kay Thompson, 27, the manager of the America's Best Value Inn in Lake Saint Louis.
Speaking by phone at 11:30 a.m. from the second-story balcony of the hotel, Thompson could see the mess left from a tractor-trailer rig that lost control and hit a pick-up truck on I-70. A few other accidents happened nearby.
"People who were actually in accidents have been calling me for a room," she said. "It's pretty bad.”
Three rounds of wintry weather are headed this way from the west. Snowfall is supposed to die off by late evening, then shift to freezing drizzle overnight through Monday morning. Then a little more snow.
By Monday evening, northern St. Charles County may have 6 to 8 inches of accumulation, while Jefferson County, to the south, may have 2 to 3 inches.
“You've got a big difference, north to south," Gosselin said.
Road conditions are hard to predict, but some areas might get one inch or more of snow per hour.
"You can't keep up with with (heavy) snowfall rates," he said.
Missouri Department of Transportation officials say more than 200 snowplows are poised to treat and clear roadways Sunday.
“We are prepared to be out nonstop until the end," said Shaunda White, a spokesperson for the agency. "Then, of course, there is clean-up mode."
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 20s and, on Monday, should hover around freezing. Slightly higher temperatures are expected later in the week.
On Sunday, some businesses closed early. The St. Louis Zoo closed at 1 p.m., and canceled the Wild Lights display Sunday night. Tickets can be redeemed at the door on any remaining night of the lights display, or for a full refund, visit stlzoo.org/wildlights.