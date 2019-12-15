ST. LOUIS — The first major winter storm of the season started hitting the St. Louis region around 10 a.m. Sunday, and is expected to settle in longer than usual.
"Most of our winter storms and our winter events are contained to 12 to 18 hours," Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Weldon Spring, said Sunday morning. "This one is expected to be 24 to 30, or even 36 hours."
There have already been several vehicle crashes, shutting down parts of Interstate 70 and Highway 40. And as the storm moved into the city in the afternoon cars were struggling to get up St. Louis city hills and vehicles were spinning out on highways.
"It's going to be a busy one," said Kay Thompson, 27, the manager of the America's Best Value Inn in Lake Saint Louis.
Speaking by phone at 11:30 a.m. from the second-story balcony of the hotel, Thompson could see the mess left from a tractor-trailer rig that lost control and hit a pick-up truck on I-70. A few other accidents happened nearby.
"People who were actually in accidents have been calling me for a room," she said. "It's pretty bad.”
Three rounds of wintry weather are headed this way from the west. Snowfall is supposed to die off by late evening, then shift to freezing drizzle overnight through Monday morning. Then a little more snow.
By Monday evening, northern St. Charles County may have 6 to 8 inches of accumulation, while Jefferson County, to the south, may have 2 to 3 inches.
“You've got a big difference, north to south," Gosselin said.
About two to four inches of snow fell across the metro area by 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
The heaviest rate of snowfall expected in the storm came Sunday afternoon. In northern St. Charles County, snow fell at a rate of nearly two inches an hour about 1:30 p.m.
"Road crews will be out doing the best they can, but when you're seeing rates like that there's no way to keep up," said weather service meteorologist Jon Carney.
Missouri Department of Transportation officials say more than 200 snowplows were poised to treat and clear roadways Sunday.
“We are prepared to be out nonstop until the end," said Shaunda White, a spokesperson for the agency. "Then, of course, there is clean-up mode."
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 20s and, on Monday, should hover around freezing. Slightly higher temperatures are expected later in the week.
On Sunday, some businesses closed early:
The St. Louis Zoo closed at 1 p.m., and canceled the Wild Lights display Sunday night. Tickets can be redeemed at the door on any remaining night of the lights display, or for a full refund, visit stlzoo.org/wildlights. Two hours later, The Gateway Arch Visitor Center, the Old Courthouse, the Missouri History Museum and the St. Louis Art Museum all closed.
All branches of both the St. Louis and St. Louis County public libraries were also all closed Sunday because of the storm.