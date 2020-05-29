Several hundred protesters gather in St. Louis to protest deadly arrest in Minneapolis

ST. LOUIS — Protesters in St. Louis took to the streets for the second night in a row Friday in solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis and across the U.S. after the death of George Floyd.
In a widely viewed bystander video of the arrest, Floyd, an African American, can be seen and heard telling an arresting officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, that he can’t breathe as the white officer kneels on his neck to restrain him. Police later announced Floyd had died.
The four officers involved in the arrest were fired the next day, and Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder on Friday morning.
Several hundred multiracial, mostly young protesters traversed downtown St. Louis on Friday, starting with a sunny march down Olive Boulevard and chants of "I am George Floyd" and "Black lives matter."
At one point early in the protest, the group approached Highway 40 (I-64) and chanted "our highway" to a line of St. Louis police officers. They soon changed directions and headed down Market Street toward the Gateway Arch.
Among the crowd was Rev. Darryl Gray, who said into a megaphone, "It's not just about Minneapolis — but it is, because St. Louis is Minneapolis. It's about everywhere with racist police."
In Ferguson, a group planned to gather and watch the Minneapolis protests on a projector.
"I have nephews, and it could have been any one of them," Yvonne Oliver, of Jennings, said early in the night.
Oliver, across from the police station in Ferguson, said she thinks the protests in Minneapolis led to the officer's arrest Friday.
"I think that charge was just to appease us, thinking we would quiet down," Oliver said. "What about the other three officers (on the scene)?"
A heavy police presence remained in downtown St. Louis at 10 p.m. Friday as protesters returned to city police headquarters, where the march began. Protests remained peaceful.
Moving down Jefferson Ave. Lots of honks in support from cars and one Fed Ex truck. pic.twitter.com/JRP08Mk8Sf— Erin Heffernan (@erinheff) May 30, 2020
The STL #GeorgeFloyd protest is now at Tucker & Market, right by City Hall and the court buildings. pic.twitter.com/kBgSEyTdxm— Erin Heffernan (@erinheff) May 30, 2020
At Broadway & Washington. Protest still going strong with no signs of slowing now. pic.twitter.com/4N9dADNZDk— Erin Heffernan (@erinheff) May 30, 2020
One of St. Louis’ touchscreen info signs tonight. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/jiGIB7UyUU— Erin Heffernan (@erinheff) May 30, 2020
St. Louis #GeorgeFloyd protesters are now at Washington & Tucker, the intersection where St. Louis police made mass arrests in 2017 during the protests over the acquittal of Jason Stockley. pic.twitter.com/Yzpytnwivz— Erin Heffernan (@erinheff) May 30, 2020
The STL #GeorgeFloyd protest is back where we started: St Louis police headquarters. pic.twitter.com/bSKpKbt9nU— Erin Heffernan (@erinheff) May 30, 2020
