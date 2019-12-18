Several longtime Rock Hill residents oppose plan to rezone for new gym

ROCK HILL — About a half dozen longtime residents turned out at a public meeting Tuesday to voice their opposition to a plan to rezone three tracts of land — including one that housed the former city hall — to allow for the operation of a private gym. The residents who live nearby say they worry about stormwater runoff and increased traffic in their neighborhood should the gym be allowed to operate.
Jose R. Ponce LLC is asking the board to rezone the three properties in the 300 block of West Thornton Avenue so it can operate the gym there. Currently the gym, known as Sweat, operates in Clayton.
The building at 320 W. Thornton, a former warehouse which was used as city hall until the new municipal center was completed in 2018, is currently zoned industrial. The other two tracts, one which serves as the building’s parking lot and another which has a vacant house on it, are zoned residential. The three tracts are 0.83 acres, smaller than the 2.5 acres required for a tract to be zoned planned development commercial, City Administrator Jennifer Yackley said. However, the board can grant an exception for smaller plots, she said.
Several nearby residents appealed to the city’s planning and zoning commission recently saying they are concerned about stormwater runoff, parking and increased traffic. The property is subject to the city’s stream buffer regulations as a portion of Rock Hill Creek abuts the property to the south. A residential neighborhood is to the west and the areas to the north and east are zoned industrial. The commission recommended approval by a vote of 4 to 1, Yackley said.
The existing vacant house will be torn down and the area used for additional parking.
Ken Schaeffler, a representative of Clayton Engineering which is working on the project, said the result will be a “slight increase” in the runoff but added that it will be a “minimal amount.” The increase is not enough for Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District to require “any retention,” he said. “No water from our site is going anywhere but into Rock Hill Creek,” he said.
Matt Brown, a co-owner of the gym, said a private gym differs from other fitness facilities because it serves a small number of clients who work with the gym’s personal trainers or take classes at the gym. “We have a very high-end clientele,” he said.
Yackley noted that between the planning and zoning meeting and the public hearing Tuesday, the owners clarified that they will also be offering ancillary services for their clients such as nutrition, massage therapy and chiropractic services.
But residents are still worried about the impact on their neighborhood.
“I would like to let you all know we have lots of traffic,” resident Edna Johnson said. A welding company and a real estate company are already nearby, she said. “The welding company has large tractors, trucks going in and out of there,” Johnson said. “Another business like this with traffic — it’s dangerous. I would like to let you all know the water problem is there. Any day we get a hard rain, my backyard and the house next to me that they want to demolish — the backyard is full of water.
“We are quiet people down there, and I would like to keep it residential for the few of us that are left there, that our ancestors left there,” she said.
Johnson’s family has lived on Thornton for generations, she said. Her grandparents bought property there 106 years ago. “She (her grandmother) had eight children; she bought eight pieces of property — $25 a lot,” Johnson said.
Another resident, Cynthia Golden told the board her 89-year-old mother-in-law has lived on Thornton in two different houses all of her life.
“I don’t understand why a residential neighborhood now is going to allow (a gym) — nothing against Sweat,” Golden said.
Golden said she’s concerned mother-in-law’s property values are going decrease. “Who wants to live next door to a noisy, private gym? she asked. “… No, it’s not right.
No action was taken on the matter at Tuesday’s meeting. Yackley said the council will give a bill to rezone the property a first reading at its Jan. 7 meeting with a vote likely taken on the matter at its Jan. 21 meeting.