Severe storms expected in the St. Louis area late Sunday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A strong weather system is making its way across the Great Plains and Midwest, and will arrive in the St. Louis metropolitan area late Sunday afternoon.

The incoming storms have the potential to bring 70 to 80 mph winds, 1-inch diameter hail and tornadoes, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Beitscher said Saturday.

Beitscher advised St. Louisans to prepare for potential power outages, turn on weather radios for the night, know where to go in case the tornado sirens go off, and bring in any Halloween decorations or lawn furniture.

“Those 70 to 80 mph winds will definitely pick them up and put them in places you don’t want them to be,” he said.

A first line of storms, expected overnight Saturday, is expected to affect northeastern Missouri and west central Illinois, posing less of a threat to the metro area, Beitscher said.

The more serious storms will begin as individual cells in central Missouri. By afternoon on Sunday, the cells are expected to form a line of severe thunderstorms.