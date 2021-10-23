 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Severe storms expected in the St. Louis area late Sunday afternoon
0 comments
top story

Severe storms expected in the St. Louis area late Sunday afternoon

{{featured_button_text}}
Clouds darken over the Gateway Arch

Skies darken around the Gateway Arch as a storm passes through downtown St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — A strong weather system is making its way across the Great Plains and Midwest, and will arrive in the St. Louis metropolitan area late Sunday afternoon. 

The incoming storms have the potential to bring 70 to 80 mph winds, 1-inch diameter hail and tornadoes, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Beitscher said Saturday.

 

Beitscher advised St. Louisans to prepare for potential power outages, turn on weather radios for the night, know where to go in case the tornado sirens go off, and bring in any Halloween decorations or lawn furniture.

“Those 70 to 80 mph winds will definitely pick them up and put them in places you don’t want them to be,” he said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A first line of storms, expected overnight Saturday, is expected to affect northeastern Missouri and west central Illinois, posing less of a threat to the metro area, Beitscher said. 

The more serious storms will begin as individual cells in central Missouri. By afternoon on Sunday, the cells are expected to form a line of severe thunderstorms.

The line of storms will meet a wall of warm, humid air in St. Louis. Sunday's temperatures could reach 80 degrees. Storms need that air to get severe — Beitscher called it their fuel.

St. Louis’ October temperatures in general this year have been unusually warm, so far.

For five days of the month the St. Louis National Weather Service station measured 10 degrees above the normal temperature for that day, according to Beitscher, and the high temperature didn’t get below 70 degrees until the middle of the month. 

“A change in climate does have a role to play,” Beitscher said. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: Making sure the GOP isn’t seized by radicals

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News