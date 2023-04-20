Severe thunderstorms, with a threat of large hail and damaging winds, are expected to roll into the St. Louis metro area Thursday afternoon.

Lydia Jaja, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said most of the area could be affected between 3 and 6 p.m., although the storms could hit as early as 2 p.m. in parts of St. Charles, Lincoln and Warren counties.

Jaja said the storms could include quarter-size hail and winds of 60 mph or higher. Tornadoes are considered less likely but forecasters are not ruling them out.

As the storm moves out of the St. Louis area Thursday night into southeast Missouri and parts of southwestern Illinois, she said, there could be some flash flooding in those areas.