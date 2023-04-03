Just days after a round of tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm activity swept through the St. Louis region — and brought deadly destruction to other parts of the Midwest and South — forecasters warn that the same threats may return on Tuesday.

Storms entering the area Tuesday night could bring large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes, based on the outlook from the St. Louis forecast office for the National Weather Service.

As of Monday morning, the agency's analysis of the forecast conveyed that there is uncertainty about how the weather will play out Tuesday night, but noted that "supercells will be possible," with the "best potential for this occurring in northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois."

Storm system will bring a threat for severe weather TUE night. Large hail, damaging winds, & tornadoes are possible. Potential for severe weather exists across the entire area. Greatest threat appears to be in C/NE MO, WC IL, as well as parts of SE MO Tuesday Night. #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/GO4KOmGzJz — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) April 3, 2023

Tuesday's potential thunderstorms and severe weather could reach St. Louis after 8 p.m., forecasts said.

If nothing else, the corresponding front is expected to usher in some cooler conditions — with the daily high temperature expected to slide to 58 degrees by Thursday, after hitting a projected peak of 82 on Tuesday.