Just days after a round of tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm activity swept through the St. Louis region — and brought deadly destruction to other parts of the Midwest and South — forecasters warn that the same threats may approach the area on Tuesday, or overnight into Wednesday morning.

Storms entering the region Tuesday could bring large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, based on the outlook from the St. Louis forecast office for the National Weather Service.

It was still unclear Monday if the storms can even develop, but the agency said the parts of the region facing the "best potential" for supercells and severe weather are northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois and that the threat could come in at least two waves: the first on Tuesday afternoon and a later one that stretches overnight.

The local NWS outlook said that any Tuesday afternoon thunderstorms would be scattered but still accompany threats such as hail and strong tornadoes. Meanwhile, the second round of storms is expected to be "a bit more widespread" but carry a slightly lower potential for "significant" weather events. Overnight gusts of wind could reach up to 45 mph.

Mapping out the totality of the threats, the NWS' Storm Prediction Center, based in Oklahoma, said St. Louis is in an area of "enhanced" risk — one notch below the "moderate" levels of anticipated danger for two pockets to the north and south. The northern area facing the greatest risk covers much of eastern Iowa and reaches into Illinois, while the southern one stretches from Springfield, Missouri and parts of the Ozarks down into Arkansas.

Storm system will bring a threat for severe weather TUE night. Large hail, damaging winds, & tornadoes are possible. Potential for severe weather exists across the entire area. Greatest threat appears to be in C/NE MO, WC IL, as well as parts of SE MO Tuesday Night. #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/GO4KOmGzJz — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) April 3, 2023

In St. Louis, the timing of the severe weather threats could last from about 8 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday, the NWS said.

If nothing else, the corresponding front is expected to usher in some cooler conditions — with the daily high temperature set to slide to 58 degrees by Thursday, after hitting a projected peak of 82 on Tuesday.