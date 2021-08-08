Severe thunderstorm watch in place until 8 p.m. in St. Louis region

St. LOUIS — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large area around St. Louis from Sunday afternoon until 8 p.m., with possible heavy rain and thunderstorms hitting St. Louis between about 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The storms could bring hail up to an inch and strong winds of between 60 mph and 70 mph, St. Louis National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Byrd said Sunday afternoon.

The storms are moving from western Missouri into the eastern part of the state, Byrd said.

Most of the thunderstorms should clear the area by around 9 p.m., Byrd said.

