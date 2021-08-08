 Skip to main content
Severe thunderstorms in St. Louis area leave thousands without power
Severe thunderstorms in St. Louis area leave thousands without power

Updated at 4:30 p.m.

St. LOUIS — The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large area around St. Louis from Sunday afternoon until 8 p.m.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms began to hit the St. Louis region about 4 p.m. By about 4:30 p.m., Ameren Missouri reported more than 9,500 customers were without power, including large outages in Wentzville and Creve Coeur.  

The storms could bring hail up to an inch and strong winds of between 60 mph and 70 mph, St. Louis National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Byrd said Sunday afternoon. 

The storms moved from western Missouri into the eastern part of the state, Byrd said. 

Most of the thunderstorms should clear the area by around 9 p.m., Byrd said. 

