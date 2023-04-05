The following was updated Wednesday at 7:25 a.m.

Just days after a round of tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm activity swept through the St. Louis region — and brought deadly destruction to other parts of the Midwest and South — forecasters warn that the same threats may approach the area into Wednesday morning.

St. Louis and St. Charles counties, St. Louis and surrounding areas were under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Storms could bring large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, based on the outlook from the St. Louis forecast office for the National Weather Service.

The forecast previously warned of an overnight Tuesday round of scattered thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and tornadoes. Maximum wind speeds could be between 60 and 70 miles per hour, the NWS warned.

Severe storms remain in the forecast today through Wednesday. Uncertainty remains with regards to timing and coverage. #stlwx #mowx #midmowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/dnMJOCGCZp — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) April 4, 2023

Mapping out the totality of the threats, the NWS’ Storm Prediction Center, based in Oklahoma, said St. Louis is in an area of “enhanced” risk — one notch below the “moderate” levels of anticipated danger for two pockets to the north and south. The northern area facing the greatest risk covers much of eastern Iowa and reaches into Illinois, while the southern one stretches from Springfield, Missouri, and parts of the Ozarks down into Arkansas.

In St. Louis, the timing of the severe weather threats could last from about 10 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday, the NWS said.

If nothing else, the corresponding front is expected to usher in some cooler conditions — with the daily high temperature set to slide to 58 degrees by Thursday, after hitting a projected peak near 85 on Tuesday.

But longer-term analysis from the NWS says "the cool temperatures won't last long," with forecasts predicting weekend conditions that rebound to around 70 degrees and are five to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Meanwhile, dry conditions leading up to Easter Sunday are expected to reduce "the risk of soggy egg hunts," the agency said.