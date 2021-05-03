Severe thunderstorms possible Monday night in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Severe thunderstorms are expected to move into the St. Louis region beginning about 6 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front moving through the area is expected to bring scattered showers with the potential for wind gusts up to 80 mph and hail up to the size of a golf ball, weather service meteorologist Matt Beitscher said.

There is also a chance of tornados forming, he said.

"People should consider changing their outdoor plans," Beitscher said. "And make sure your cellphones are on and charged tonight so you can receive storm alerts."

Severe weather is forecast to last until about 10 p.m., but scattered showers are expected to continue into Tuesday, according to the weather service.

The cold front will also lower temperatures in the region this week.

While Monday's forecasted high is 81 degrees, highs through Thursday will remain in the low to mid 60s, according to the weather service.

