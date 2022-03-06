 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Severe weather expected Sunday south of St. Louis

Storm warning

The National Weather Service is warning of the possibility severe storms in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois Sunday night.

ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service is warning of severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes Sunday night in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois.

There is only a marginal risk of severe storms for southern suburbs of St. Louis, with the risk increasing to the south, the weather service said.

The storms could come in two waves between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., and bring damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

During the day Sunday, it should be mostly sunny and with a high that could reach 60 degrees in the St. Louis area, with rain arriving in the evening, the weather service said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News