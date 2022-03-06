Severe weather expected Sunday south of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service is warning of severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes Sunday night in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois.

There is only a marginal risk of severe storms for southern suburbs of St. Louis, with the risk increasing to the south, the weather service said.

The storms could come in two waves between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., and bring damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

During the day Sunday, it should be mostly sunny and with a high that could reach 60 degrees in the St. Louis area, with rain arriving in the evening, the weather service said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.