Severe weather expected Sunday south of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service is warning of severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes Sunday night in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois.
There is only a marginal risk of severe storms for southern suburbs of St. Louis, with the risk increasing to the south, the weather service said.
The storms could come in two waves between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., and bring damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.
During the day Sunday, it should be mostly sunny and with a high that could reach 60 degrees in the St. Louis area, with rain arriving in the evening, the weather service said.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.