Showers and thunderstorms expected to drench St. Louis area into Wednesday morning

Forecast updated at 4:45 p.m.
Rain is expected to continue soaking the St. Louis region tonight and Wednesday morning, with the National Weather Service declaring a flash flood watch until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Heavy rain is expected lead to flooding in low-lying areas and small streams. Significant water level increases are possible in larger streams and rivers, according to the weather service.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening, mostly before 7 p.m., with the chance of rain increasing again around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Old Edwardsville Road from West Third Street to Rohm Place in Roxana, IL is closed in both directions due to flooding, according to police.
Portions of East Alton Avenue in East Alton have also been closed, police said, "as a precaution."
Downpours drenched big chunks of St. Louis overnight and early Tuesday, slowing traffic and putting windshield wipers in frantic mode. In the Metro East, as much as 4 to 5 inches of rain fell by mid-morning, leading to some flooded streets and sidewalks.
After a daytime high near 88, Tuesday night should bring a low of about 72. Wednesday's temperature is expected to top out at 89 degrees.
The forecast for Thursday called for a 20 percent chance for afternoon thunderstorms and showers but otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 93.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!