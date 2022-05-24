Showers and thunderstorms to descend on St. Louis the next three days

ST. LOUIS — Rain is coming to the region, but it’s not expected to be severe — particularly in comparison to last week's downpours and tornadoes.

This next round of precipitation will feature showers and scattered thunderstorms spread out from Tuesday night until late Thursday, with “plenty of dry time between the waves of rain,” according to the local forecast office for the National Weather Service.

There is a chance that some severe thunderstorms could develop Wednesday afternoon, but if so, they are only expected to hit isolated pockets of the area, the NWS said. In all, the region is expected to receive 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain, spread out over the multiday stretch of wet weather.

The forecast is unlikely to spark flash flooding. Some minor river flooding may be possible to the south, but waterways like the Meramec River — which have risen in the wake of last week’s bursts of rain — are still significantly below flood stage, and set to fall further.

The Meramec at Valley Park is currently about six feet below flood stage, and retreating from a recent crest — with water levels expected to drop a few more feet over at least the next day, even as rain arrives.

The rainy conditions should be gone, however, in time for the region to enjoy a nice holiday weekend over Memorial Day. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be dry, with a few thunderstorms possible for some areas on Monday, forecasts say.

