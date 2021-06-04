Shrewsbury mayor resigns, citing health reasons

SHREWSBURY — Mayor Sam Scherer resigned on May 25 for health reasons and was succeeded by former Ald. Mike Travaglini.

Scherer had been elected to a four-year term as mayor in 2018 and served as aldermen for 10 years before that.

City officials acknowledged that Scherer has been diagnosed with cancer.

Scherer said he hopes to recover, and run again for Shrewsbury public office.