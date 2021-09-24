 Skip to main content
Simone Biles defends Imo's, Provel cheese on Jimmy Kimmel's show
Simone Biles defends Imo's, Provel cheese on Jimmy Kimmel's show

Kimmel, Biles

Gymnastics legend Simone Biles discusses, among other things, her love for Imo's pizza on Jimmy Kimmy Live! Thursday, Sept. 24, 2021.

 Screengrab via YouTube, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Someone get Simone Biles a key to the city of St. Louis. 

The iconic gymnast appeared Thursday night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she once again professed her love of Imo's Pizza and Provel cheese. 

Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, has been an outspoken advocate for the gooey wonder that is Provel cheese and, more specifically, its place atop St. Louis pizza staple Imo's. 

In late June, during the Olympics' gymnastics qualifier in St. Louis, Imo's tweeted a photo of Biles with the company's pizza. 

Upon returning to her Houston home three days later, Biles tweeted that she was "back in Houston and already missing Imo's."

She again spoke fondly of the St. Louis specialty on Thursday, despite Kimmel's objections.

Kimmel, whose wife is from St. Louis, called Imo's "very, very bad pizza," to which Biles responded, "Provel is the best! … We can fight right now."

Someone then brought an Imo's pizza from backstage, and Kimmel ate a square, remarking that it was "better than the last one I had — almost as good as a supermarket frozen pizza."

Biles had a St. Louis connection before the recent Olympics qualifiers — her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, is from St. Louis.

The pizza discussion begins around the 3-minute, 15-second mark of the video.

Simone Biles defends her love of Imo's and provel cheese Thursday, Sept. 24, 2021 on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
