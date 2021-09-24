Simone Biles defends Imo's, Provel cheese on Jimmy Kimmel's show

Someone get Simone Biles a key to the city of St. Louis.

The iconic gymnast appeared Thursday night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she once again professed her love of Imo's Pizza and Provel cheese.

Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, has been an outspoken advocate for the gooey wonder that is Provel cheese and, more specifically, its place atop St. Louis pizza staple Imo's.

In late June, during the Olympics' gymnastics qualifier in St. Louis, Imo's tweeted a photo of Biles with the company's pizza.

Upon returning to her Houston home three days later, Biles tweeted that she was "back in Houston and already missing Imo's."

She again spoke fondly of the St. Louis specialty on Thursday, despite Kimmel's objections.

Kimmel, whose wife is from St. Louis, called Imo's "very, very bad pizza," to which Biles responded, "Provel is the best! … We can fight right now."

Someone then brought an Imo's pizza from backstage, and Kimmel ate a square, remarking that it was "better than the last one I had — almost as good as a supermarket frozen pizza."