Single-car accident leaves one dead early Saturday on St. Louis' Riverview Drive

A single-car accident along St. Louis' north riverfront left one person dead early Saturday, police said.
The wreck happened around 3:40 a.m., near 9200 Riverview Drive — in the city's extreme northern fringe, next to the Mississippi River.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and was not publicly identified by police.
Bryce Gray
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
