Single-car accident leaves one dead early Saturday on St. Louis' Riverview Drive

A single-car accident along St. Louis' north riverfront left one person dead early Saturday, police said.

The wreck happened around 3:40 a.m., near 9200 Riverview Drive — in the city's extreme northern fringe, next to the Mississippi River.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and was not publicly identified by police.

