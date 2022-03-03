 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Single-car crash near De Soto claims life of 68-year-old man

  • 0

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Blackwell, Missouri, man was killed early Thursday near De Soto when his vehicle veered across the center line, struck a rock bluff on the other side of the road and overturned, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

James W. Pashea, 68, was driving north on Highway 21 near Lembeck Lake Road about 6:30 a.m. when his car crossed the center line and left the road, the highway patrol report said. The vehicle, a 2004 Toyota 4Runner, overturned when it hit a rock bluff.

Pashea, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the crash site, the highway patrol report said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News