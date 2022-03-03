Single-car crash near De Soto claims life of 68-year-old man

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Blackwell, Missouri, man was killed early Thursday near De Soto when his vehicle veered across the center line, struck a rock bluff on the other side of the road and overturned, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

James W. Pashea, 68, was driving north on Highway 21 near Lembeck Lake Road about 6:30 a.m. when his car crossed the center line and left the road, the highway patrol report said. The vehicle, a 2004 Toyota 4Runner, overturned when it hit a rock bluff.

Pashea, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the crash site, the highway patrol report said.