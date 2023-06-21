A massive tunnel that will ultimately be more than 6 miles long is taking shape deep beneath parts of south St. Louis County — a project the region’s sewage utility says will help address overflow and water quality problems that have affected the nearby Meramec River.

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District is investing $175 million in the 6.8-mile Lower Meramec Tunnel, currently burrowing west toward Fenton. The effort is just one installment amid roughly $7.2 billion in area projects that the utility must complete to reduce sewage discharges into regional waterways, thanks to a decade-old legal agreement reached with the Environmental Protection Agency and others.

Less than a mile — or about 4,000 feet — of the tunnel has been excavated, so far. But officials say the project is on pace for its targeted completion date, and they expect the tunnel to be operational in 2025.

Once complete, the tunnel will connect to an existing tunnel and carry wastewater from as far as Fenton to MSD’s Lower Meramec Wastewater Treatment Facility, near the confluence of the Meramec and Mississippi rivers.

That conveyance will enable MSD to close its Fenton Wastewater Treatment Facility, which the utility says was never intended to operate long-term. MSD said the facility can struggle to treat wastewater quickly enough and thoroughly enough when the system gets overwhelmed, which has led to water quality issues in the adjacent Meramec River.

“We’ve got to get Fenton offline,” said Bess McCoy, a spokeswoman for MSD. “It’s not good for the Meramec.”

The work marks just one of multiple tunnel projects that MSD has launched around the region in recent years. MSD’s other major tunnels, however, are largely intended to boost the capacity of its system, particularly as forces like climate change help make the area more prone to extreme downpours that can overwhelm sewers.

Tunnel projects around the St. Louis region offer significantly more volume to help store wastewater until it can be properly treated and discharged. Storage capacity will be an added benefit of the Lower Meramec Tunnel, McCoy said, alongside eliminating the need for the Fenton plant.

Work on the tunnel is coming along, as a 400-foot long tunnel boring machine brought from Ohio — or a “TBM,” as workers refer to it — eats away at limestone and shale bedrock.

There’s not much above ground that hints at the around-the-clock work happening below, besides some construction signage referencing tunnel expertise and a crane stationed next to a deep hole.

Acting like a giant-scale claw machine in an arcade, the crane provides access into and out of the tunnel, lifting and then lowering workers in a metal cage down to the tunnel, 180 feet below the surface of the ground.

Tunnel boring can resemble a tricky version of Tetris. For one, there’s the challenge of getting the TBM into the tunnel — which required assembly in the tunnel, one piece at a time, after initial tunnel space had been cleared for it by dynamite blasts. (Noise and minor vibration from the project’s dynamite blasts were noticeable up to about a half-mile away, according to MSD.)

And even with the giant, electric-powered machine intact and running, there’s the logistical challenge of removing the rock tailings chewed away by the front of the TBM. A sprawling conveyor belt system carries the material back along the length of the tunnel, and out of the way — eventually getting piled into an old lagoon up on the surface, as fill.

About 30 to 50 tons of material are removed from the tunnel daily, while the TBM can make between 200 and 300 feet of forward progress per day, on-site project leaders said. The tunnel boring process is on pace to finish up around this time next year, followed by the less risky job of installing the sewer pipe, itself.

It’s soggy work, with ankle-deep groundwater trickling along the in-progress passageway. The opening for the tunnel is 11 feet in diameter during the construction stage, and will eventually host a pipe that’s 8 feet across.

“It takes a long time to get to this point,” McCoy said. “It’s really exciting to see this underway.”