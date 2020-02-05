Sleet and snow hit parts of St. Louis, light snow expected Wednesday evening

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area saw a 'wintry mix' of sleet and snow yet again Wednesday, prompting businesses, government buildings and schools throughout the region to close.
Sleet and snow hit the region shortly before noon Wednesday with the most snow accumulation in the west and northwestern parts of the metro area, said National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Byrd.
While parts of St. Louis city saw no snow on the ground, Troy, Mo., about an hour to the northwest, saw 2.5 inches and Jerseryville, an hour north in Illinois, saw 3 inches by the afternoon, Byrd said.
There were about 15 to 20 weather-related accidents on slushy roads in the area between about 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., but streets were in better shape before the evening rush hour, said Missouri Department of Transportation engineer Bob Becker.
Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol in the St. Louis region also responded to a few reports of vehicles sliding off roads Wednesday, but there was not a significant increase in crashes through the region, said Cpl. Juston Wheetley.
Light snow was expected to continue through Wednesday evening. A winter weather advisory will stay in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.
At St. Louis Lambert International Airport, there were about 70 delays and cancellations by the afternoon, but the conditions at the airport remained good with no snow on the ground, airport spokesman Jeff Lea said Wednesday afternoon. Many of the cancellations were preemptive or related to weather in other cities.
In Central Missouri, the storm contributed to a dramatic multi-vehicle pileup including several semi-trucks Wednesday that temporarily shut down westbound lanes on an Interstate 70 bridge near Columbia. At least one person was taken to a hospital with injuries, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.