Sleet and snow hit parts of St. Louis, light snow expected Wednesday evening

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area saw a 'wintry mix' of sleet and snow yet again Wednesday, prompting businesses, government buildings and schools throughout the region to close.

Sleet and snow hit the region shortly before noon Wednesday with the most snow accumulation in the west and northwestern parts of the metro area, said National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Byrd.

While parts of St. Louis city saw no snow on the ground, Troy, Mo., about an hour to the northwest, saw 2.5 inches and Jerseryville, an hour north in Illinois, saw 3 inches by the afternoon, Byrd said.

There were about 15 to 20 weather-related accidents on slushy roads in the area between about 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., but streets were in better shape before the evening rush hour, said Missouri Department of Transportation engineer Bob Becker.

Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol in the St. Louis region also responded to a few reports of vehicles sliding off roads Wednesday, but there was not a significant increase in crashes through the region, said Cpl. Juston Wheetley.

Light snow was expected to continue through Wednesday evening. A winter weather advisory will stay in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.