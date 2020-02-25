Slushy snow headed to St. Louis, but not much accumulation

It's gray, it's dreary and the snow expected to fall around St. Louis won't be enough to create a winter wonderland.

Light rain falling this morning could mix with a bit of snow in western areas like St. Charles County, the National Weather Service said, but mostly the region was expecting rain during the day with a high of about 41 degrees.

That could change after 6 p.m., said Patrick Walsh, a meteorologist in Weldon Spring.

"Around 6 or 8 p.m. for the northwest counties of the metro it's going to move to snow," he said. "It looks like we'll start getting some wet slushy snow by about midnight" closer to downtown St. Louis.

That slushy mix should hang around into Wednesday morning, but with temperatures expected in the mid-30s, it won't hang around.

Enough snow to befoul your vehicle? "Pretty much," Walsh said.

Total snowfall could hit 2 inches in the northern and western parts of the St. Louis metro area, then dropping off to a half-inch to an inch in Jefferson County an the Metro East, Walsh said.