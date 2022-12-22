Snow begins to accumulate as St. Louis region braces for frigid temperatures

ST. LOUIS — Snow began to accumulate Thursday morning as the St. Louis region region prepared for heavy snowfall followed by wind and frigid temperatures, the coldest in the region during December since 1989, National Weather Service forecasters said.

A total of 1-3 inches of snow is expected, with most falling between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., creating hazardous travel conditions particularly as winds pick up and temperatures begin to plummet.

"A heavy snow band is moving into the St. Louis metro area from the west currently," NWS tweeted just after 11 a.m. "Conditions will worsen over the next couple of hours across the metro."

Just after noon, NWS tweeted multiple accidents had been reported in the region.

Once the precipitation stops Thursday afternoon, wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected to blow the light and dry snow, reducing visibility to below a quarter of a mile. Then the temperature will begin to plummet around 6 p.m., with dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero.

Such frigid temperatures can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the NWS. The agency has issued a wind chill warning from Thursday evening through noon Friday for the St. Louis region.

Temperatures began to plunge Thursday morning, the NWS said it recorded a 16-degree temperature between 8-10:30 a.m. at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield.

Several businesses and government agencies closed early Thursday, including St. Louis County offices and both the St. Louis County and St. Louis City circuit courts.

At St. Louis Lambert International Airport, travelers scurried to leave town before the storm hit. The flight data site FlightTracker reported dozens of cancellations as the morning wore on.

The St. Louis County Police Department said its officers will be more visible than usual throughout neighborhoods to make sure residents can easily contact police for help during the storm and frigid temperatures.

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, local officials urged people to avoid travel during the storm and give road crews time and space for cleanup.

Some unhoused advocates also worried about the extreme drop in temperatures, saying there aren't enough beds to accommodate everyone who needs shelter.

